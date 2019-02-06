Raptors hand Sixers rare home los

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka added 20 apiece, and the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 119-107 on Tuesday.

Feb 5, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Ibaka also contributed 10 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam had 16 points for the Raptors, who improved to 17-11 on the road this season.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 37 points and 13 rebounds for his league-best 44th double-double this season. It was also Embiid’s 37th game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Ben Simmons added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 18 for the Sixers, who lost for just the sixth time in 27 home games this season.

The short-handed Sixers played for the second straight game without guard JJ Redick (illness) and Wilson Chandler (quad).

The Raptors jumped out to a 40-28 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in large part to 10 points from Leonard.

Simmons had four early turnovers, and the Raptors surged to a 49-32 advantage with 8:32 left in the second quarter.

The Sixers fell behind by 21 points and then scored eight straight to get within 58-45.

Toronto connected on consecutive 3-pointers by Siakam and Lowry and quickly extended its lead to 64-45.

The Raptors set a record for points in a first half as they took a 72-55 lead into the locker room. Lowry paced Toronto with 17 first-half points.

Embiid led the Sixers with 19 before the break.

The Sixers battled within 81-71 but proceeded to turn the ball over on five of their next six possessions and trailed 90-73 late in the third. Fred VanVleet knocked down a deep trey from the wing and the Raptors went ahead 98-80. Toronto led 100-82 after the third.

Philadelphia was hampered by 15 costly turnovers, a large reason why it was trailing by 18 through the third.

Embiid hit four free throws and followed with a three-point play to get the Sixers within 108-99 with 7:29 remaining in regulation. On Philadelphia’s next possession, Embiid made a turnaround jumper, and the deficit was 108-101.

However, Toronto scored the next four points, and Leonard hit five clutch free throws down the stretch to lift the Raptors to another road win.

—Field Level Media