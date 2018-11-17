Butler hits 28 in home debut as Sixers edge Jazz

EditorsNote: Changed ‘an’ to ‘a’ in last graf

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his home debut to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Utah Jazz 113-107 on Friday night.

Butler was 12 of 15 from the field and the Sixers improved to 8-0 at home this season while extending their home winning streak to 18 dating to last season.

Joel Embiid added 23 points, JJ Redick had 16 and Amir Johnson 11 for the Sixers.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 31 points but shot 13-for-35 from the field and 1-for-11 from 3-point range. Joe Ingles added 14 while Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio had 13 apiece. Rudy Gobert contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Jazz lost 118-68 at Dallas on Wednesday night, their worst defeat since moving to Utah. Before changing destinations, the Jazz fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 158-102 on March 14, 1979, while known as the New Orleans Jazz.

The Sixers took a 16-point lead in the first quarter, shooting 8-for-8 to open the game. But the Jazz kept battling and eventually got within 54-52 at halftime.

Butler led the Sixers with 13 points at intermission while hearing his name chanted often by the fans.

Butler converted a three-point play with 1.5 seconds remaining in the third to take an 86-84 lead.

The Jazz stayed aggressive on both ends of the court and Gobert threw down a dunk to put them ahead 93-88 with 8:35 remaining.

A tough basket in the lane by Embiid and a driving slam dunk by Butler gave the Sixers a 98-95 advantage with 5:36 left.

Mitchell finally knocked down his first trey on his ninth attempt and the Jazz retook the lead 100-98.

Following a steal, Jae Crowder ran down the court, picked up an offensive rebound off a miss by Rubio and scored for a 107-105 lead.

Redick responded with a pair of free throws to tie the score at 107 with 1:27 left.

Butler received a pass in the lane from Ben Simmons and scored for a 111-107 advantage with 19.4 seconds remaining.

