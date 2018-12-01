76ers throttle Wizards behind Embiid, Simmons

Joel Embiid scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the host Philadelphia 76ers dismantled the Washington Wizards 123-98 on Friday.

Embiid recorded his league-best 22nd double-double.

Ben Simmons had 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. It was the 15th double-double this season for Simmons.

T.J. McConnell added 15 points, JJ Redick contributed 14 and Furkan Korkmaz had 13 for the Sixers, who improved to 12-1 at home and won their third in a row. Eight Sixers reached double figures in the win, half of them reserves.

It was also the Sixers’ second straight win by at least 25 points — the first time they have done that since 2008.

Redick has now scored in double figures in 33 straight games, tying a career-best streak. Redick previously accomplished the feat from Feb. 25-Nov. 11, 2015 with the Clippers.

Mike Muscala and Landry Shamet scored 12 points apiece and Jimmy Butler had 11.

Bradley Beal led the struggling Wizards with 19 points while Austin Rivers added 15, Thomas Bryant had 12 and John Wall scored 11 on 4-of-15 shooting.

The Wizards fell to 2-9 on the road and dropped their second straight. They played without center Dwight Howard, who could be lost for several months after undergoing back surgery.

The Sixers surged to a 68-46 lead at halftime thanks in large part to dominance in rebounding. They held a 38-17 advantage on the boards in the half.

Embiid compiled the double-double by halftime with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wizards shot just 18 of 48 from the field in the first half.

Butler knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing and the Sixers pulled ahead 73-49 early in the third. Redick later hit a jumper and the lead was 79-51 as the Wizards went scoreless for more than four-and-a-half minutes.

When Shamet drained a trey late in the third, the Sixers’ lead swelled to 30 at 98-68.

Both teams emptied their benches for the entire fourth quarter as Shake Milton recorded the first field goal of his career for the Sixers.

The Wizards ran off a late 11-3 run but still trailed 119-92 with 2:45 remaining.

