Shamet, 76ers shoot past Wizards

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

Rookie Landry Shamet set career highs with eight 3-pointers and 29 points to carry the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Washington Wizards 132-115 on Tuesday.

Shamet, whose previous career high was 17 points, knocked down 8 of 14 shots from 3-point range to set a Sixers rookie record. His lone miss was from inside the arc.

Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds for his league-leading 35th double-double and ninth in a row. Jimmy Butler added 20 points while Ben Simmons contributed 17 points and nine assists. Furkan Korkmaz scored 16 points.

The Sixers played without guard JJ Redick, who was out due to lower back tightness. However, they received a boost with the return of Butler after a two-game absence caused by an upper respiratory infection.

Philadelphia won its fourth in a row.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 28 points while Jeff Green added 15. Sam Dekker scored 14 points, and Otto Porter Jr. had 11.

The Wizards will continue to be short-handed without All-Star guard John Wall, who will miss the remainder of the season following heel surgery.

Butler’s return gave the Sixers an early spark as they held a 32-29 lead after the first quarter thanks in large part to his 5-of-5 shooting.

Shamet made four 3-pointers in the first half, and the Sixers bolted to a 68-45 advantage at halftime.

Beal paced the Wizards with 18 first-half points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, but Washington was hurt by 12 turnovers in the half as it fell behind by 23.

Korkmaz drained a trey from the wing and the Sixers surged to an 82-51 lead with 7:18 left in the third.

Shamet had all eight of his 3-pointers through the third.

A 7-0 run got the Wizards within 106-85 early in the fourth before Philadelphia’s T.J. McConnell converted a three-point play to put the Sixers ahead by 24. McConnell hit a jumper on their next possession for a 111-85 advantage.

After the Wizards closed within 120-107 late in the fourth, the Sixers ripped off seven straight points to seal the win.

—Field Level Media