Ben Simmons leads 76ers past Wizards in Game 2

Ben Simmons had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Joel Embiid added 22 points and seven rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers took a 2-0 series lead with a 120-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Tobias Harris contributed 19 points and nine rebounds for the top-seeded Sixers. Furkan Korkmaz added 13 points and Matisse Thybulle registered five blocked shots and four steals off the bench. Seth Curry, however, limped to the locker room with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

Game 3 will be held Saturday at Washington.

Bradley Beal led the eighth-seeded Wizards with 33 points, while Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford added 11 each. Less than two minutes into the fourth, Westbrook (10 points, 11 assists) appeared to injure his right ankle and was helped to the locker room. Just as Westbrook went under the tunnel, a fan appeared to drop popcorn on Westbrook and he had to be restrained by Wizards personnel from confronting the fan.

Ish Smith chipped in with 10, but Davis Bertans went scoreless and fouled out.

After the Sixers moved ahead 53-46, Beal made 1 of 2 free throws to pull Washington within six with 4:30 left in the second.

Harris scored in the lane with 2:02 remaining for a 61-54 Sixers advantage. Earlier in the quarter, Harris appeared to tweak his left ankle, but he returned soon after.

The Sixers were led by Harris and Simmons with 16 points apiece as they moved ahead 71-57 at halftime. They shot 62 percent from the field.

Beal paced the Wizards with 24 by the half and 17 coming in the second.

When Embiid dropped in his third 3-pointer, this time from the top of the key with 6:57 left in the third, the Sixers extended their advantage to 85-65.

The game became chippy early in the fourth after Bertans fouled Dwight Howard. Westbrook and Howard had words and Howard was given a technical foul.

Tyrese Maxey (10 points) gave the Sixers a spark as they pulled ahead by 24, 107-83, with 7:58 to go in the fourth.

--Field Level Media