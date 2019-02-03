Hawks hold off Suns to halt losing streak

John Collins scored 35 points and Trae Young scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter Saturday to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks end their two-game losing streak with a 118-112 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Feb 2, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Collins was 13 of 20 from the floor and grabbed 16 rebounds — 10 on the offensive end — to produce his first double-double on the team’s road trip. Young drained four 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Hawks also got 11 points from Dewayne Dedmon and 10 points from Kevin Huerter.

Devin Booker scored 32 points to lead Phoenix, the third time he has scored 30-plus points in the last four games. Booker made four 3-pointers and added 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Josh Jackson scored 25 points, two shy of matching his season high. Mikal Bridges added 20 points and made five 3-pointers. Rookie Deandre Ayton returned after missing six games with a sprained left ankle and finished with a double-double, scoring 13 and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Phoenix lost its 10th straight game.

Atlanta led 33-30 after one quarter and had a 10-point lead when Kent Bazemore scored on a cutting layup at 9:08 in the second. But the Suns went on a 12-2 run and tied the score at 44-44 on Booker’s jumper with 5:52 left. Atlanta led 58-57 at halftime.

Phoenix had an eight-point lead in the third quarter and carried an 88-86 lead into the fourth quarter and remained in front until Young’s jumper tied the score 97-97 with 5:46 left.

It was the start of a hot streak for Young, who connected on four straight baskets, the last a 3-pointer that drew a foul and turned into a four-point play. He scored 16 of Atlanta’s 20 points during a stretch that gave the Hawks a 112-105 lead.

Atlanta completes its seven-game road trip with a visit to the Washington Wizards on Monday. Phoenix plays at home on Monday against the Houston Rockets

