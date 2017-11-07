Russell carries Nets past Suns

PHOENIX -- With a nine-point lead gone and another chance at the Nets’ first road victory slipping away in the fourth quarter, guard D‘Angelo Russell made sure Brooklyn held on with a strong stretch run.

Russell scored 13 of his 23 points in the final nine minutes, and the Nets topped the Phoenix Suns 98-92 on Monday night.

“I just didn’t want to lose and wanted to do whatever it took to win,” said Russell, who had half of Brooklyn’s 26 fourth-quarter points. “Anybody could have put the ball in the hole for us, I just happened to be the one open when the shots came upon me.”

Using the pick-and-roll, mostly with center Tyler Zeller, down the stretch, Russell was the difference in a game that had little flow for the first three-plus quarters.

”He hit some really big shots for us, and Tyler was setting some solid screens to free D‘Angelo up for his shot,“ Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. ”We dragged (Phoenix center) Tyson Chandler way out to the 3-point line, and that opened things up.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game ever played in the NBA. It was a lot of tugging and clawing. But we found a way, so it was a good team win on the road, and we needed it.”

Joe Harris had 18 points, one shy of his career high, for the Nets. Allen Crabbe added 15 and DeMarre Carroll scored 14, including five in the final two minutes, for Brooklyn.

The Nets (4-6) snapped a four-game losing streak overall and won for the first time in five tries on the road. They also avenged a 122-114 home loss to the Suns on Oct. 31.

“That was the first time we’ve held a team under 100 this year,” Crabbe said. “We had two days off and on a losing streak the guys were excited to get back at it and turn things around.”

Brooklyn played without forward Trevor Booker (back) and lost forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a hip injury in the first half when he collided with Phoenix’s Alex Len. However, the rest of the Nets were able to persevere.

TJ Warren finished with 20 points for Phoenix (4-7), and Devin Booker had 18 points before fouling out with 2:37 left. Mike James scored 16 points and Tyler Ulis added 11 for the Suns, who have lost three straight and fell to 4-4 under interim coach Jay Triano.

Phoenix, just returning from a five-game road trip that ended Sunday in San Antonio, had trouble sustaining anything much of the night.

“They were the aggressors on both ends from the start of the game,” Devin Booker said. “We fought back, we gave ourselves a chance. After 10 days on the road, then playing a back-to-back ... I think fatigue kicked in for us.”

Down by 10 in the third quarter and 74-68 a minute into the fourth quarter, the Suns ran off seven straight points and took a 75-74 lead on a Jared Dudley layup with 9:18 to play.

Russell answered for the Nets. He scored six straight points on a layup, a pull-up 17-footer and a 9-foot hook to restore Brooklyn’s lead to 86-79.

“D‘Angelo is a great pick-and-roll player. He’s someone you just want to get him going downhill and give him some space,” Zeller said. “When he starts going like that, you just want to let him make plays and do what he does best.”

NOTES: The Nets won their third straight game in Phoenix, matching their longest-ever road winning streak against the Suns (2011-14). ... Brooklyn F Trevor Booker missed the game with a sore lower back. ... Nets F Quincy Acy (left groin strain) returned after missing the previous three games. ... Suns G Devin Booker reached 3,000 points in his NBA career on a jumper in the first quarter. At 21 years and seven days, he is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to hit that number. Only LeBron James (20 years, 62 days), Kevin Durant (20 years, 144 days) and Carmelo Anthony (20 years, 307 days) were younger. ... The game featured the two fastest-paced teams in the NBA. The Nets were averaging a league-best 109.2 possessions per game, and the Suns were second at 105.8.