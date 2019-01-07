Walker's late flurry lifts Hornets past Suns

EditorsNote: Tweaked wording in third graf, a few other small changes

Kemba Walker scored 29 points, including 18 in the final 4:26, and the visiting Charlotte Hornets snapped a two-game losing streak with a 119-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Walker scored 18 of the last 19 points scored by the Hornets, who didn’t take the lead for good until a free throw by Walker with 1:00 remaining gave them a 112-111 edge. Walker then also hit a clutch jumper with 21.7 seconds remaining to up the lead to 114-111.

The Hornets avoided matching their longest losing streak this season.

Tony Parker and Willy Hernangomez came off the bench to spark the Hornets, with Parker scoring 20 and Hernangomez adding 19 points and nine rebounds. The Hornets also got 16 points from Marvin Williams.

They were without Cody Zeller and Jeremy Lamb due to injuries.

The Suns lost their sixth straight, all at home to start a seven-game homestand.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 23 points. Josh Jackson scored 22, Deandre Ayton 19 and Jamal Crawford 16. Crawford and Warren both missed jumpers in the final minute that turned out to be pivotal.

The Suns played the second half without leading scorer, Devin Booker. The guard left the game early in the second quarter because of back spasms, and he watched the final period in street clothes. He finished with seven points in 12 minutes.

Phoenix led 30-29 after one quarter and 60-57 at halftime. The Hornets were on top 85-81 after three quarters. The Hornets seemed to be in control when they went on an 8-0 run midway through the fourth, but this one was destined to go to the final minute.

The Suns conclude their homestand with a visit from the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Hornets will face the Clippers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the third stop on a six-game road trip.

