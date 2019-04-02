Suns pile up double-doubles in win over Cavs

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected sentence in final graf

Apr 1, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Richaun Holmes (21) during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker, who scored 25 points and handed out 13 assists, was one of four Phoenix players with double-doubles as the Suns ended a six-game losing streak by beating the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 122-113 on Monday night.

Booker, who had averaged 52.3 points in the previous three games, had two points and six assists in the first quarter as he focused on setting up his teammates when the Cavs came out intent on preventing him from getting good looks.

Josh Jackson came off the Phoenix bench for 19 points, 10 rebounds, a career-high five blocks and four assists. Richaun Holmes had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Dragan Bender contributed 12 points and 10 boards.

Jamal Crawford helped pick up the scoring with 19 off the bench for Phoenix (18-60).

Cleveland (19-59) trailed by 22 points early in the third quarter but trimmed the deficit to five on the first possession of the fourth quarter before the Suns went on a 10-0 run. The Cavaliers fought back within 109-103 with 3:32 to go, but Booker scored the next four points to help the Suns hang on.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 21 points, one more than Jordan Clarkson. Tristan Thompson and Ante Zizic each scored 15, and Brandon Knight had 10 as Cleveland lost its sixth game in a row.

Neither team had its best big man, as the Suns were without rookie Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and the Cavs missed Kevin Love (left shoulder soreness) for the second consecutive game.

Phoenix set a season-high with 71 first-half points and led by 19 points at intermission.

Suns rookie Mikal Bridges was brilliant in the first quarter, scoring 11 points and converting two four-point plays. Crawford added another four-point play in the second quarter.

Cleveland forward Channing Frye, a 14-year NBA veteran, played in his hometown for the final time, having announced that he will retire at the end of the season. He played four seasons with the Suns, who played a video tribute to him during a first-half timeout. He hit a 3-pointer in three fourth-quarter minutes.

—Field Level Media