Suns stop Mavs, end five-game skid

Phoenix rookie Josh Jackson tied a career high with 21 points and TJ Warren had 20 as the Suns broke a five-game losing streak with a 102-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Marquese Chriss had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Devin Booker scored 15 points as both returned to the lineup after missing the previous game for the Suns, who lost backup point guard Isaiah Canaan for the season with a fractured left ankle late in the first quarter.

Canaan sustained the ugly looking injury on a drive to the basket, and he was stretchered off the floor.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17 points, Harrison Barnes had 15 points and Dirk Nowitzki contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavs, who have lost five games in a row and 11 of 14. Nowitzki has three double-doubles this season.

The Suns never trailed after jumping to a 20-6 lead, but the Mavericks closed within 91-84 with 3:09 remaining after a 21-5 run that included 3-pointers by Barnes, Yogi Ferrell and Smith.

Booker had a three-point play after a Suns timeout, and Booker made a free throw after a technical foul on Wesley Matthews as Phoenix regained control, 95-84.

Booker has made 56 consecutive free-throw attempts, one short of the single-season franchise record. Steve Nash made 74 in a row over two seasons.

Chriss missed Monday’s loss in Memphis with a sprained ankle and Booker was out with a rib injury. Both started Wednesday, Booker at point guard while Jackson retuned to the starting lineup at off guard.

Dallas shot 36.4 percent from the floor and made 10 of 36 3-point attempts and 14 of 26 free throws. The Suns shot 48.2 percent, hit 11 of 30 from long range and made 11 of 15 at the foul line.

The Suns took a 35-14 lead in the final minute of the first quarter and had a 36-17 lead at the end of the period.

Chriss hit one of two free throws with two seconds left in the quarter while shooting in place Canaan, who was hurt when he landed awkwardly under the basket after being fouled by Matthews.

Nowitzki played 27 minutes, giving him a total of 49,968 in his career. He is close to becoming the sixth player in league history with at least 50,000 minutes.

--Field Level Media