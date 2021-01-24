Nuggets fend off Suns in double overtime

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 22 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 26, and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 120-112 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Michael Porter Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds, JaMychal Green scored 16, Monte Morris added 13 and Gary Harris finished with 10 for the Nuggets, who swept the two overtime games in Phoenix.

Chris Paul had 21 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, Jae Crowder also scored 21 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns before fouling out in the first overtime.

Cameron Johnson scored 19 points and Mikal Bridges had 11 for Phoenix, which played without leading scorer Devin Booker. Booker suffered a left hamstring strain in the Suns’ overtime loss on Friday night.

Denver found rhythm in the first minute of the second extra period. Jokic fed Morris for a layup and a 3-pointer, and after Paul hit a jumper, Jokic scored two straight buckets to give the Nuggets a 115-108 lead.

Bridges hit a shot to make it a five-point game, but Denver was able to close it out.

Murray was a game-time decision with a sore left shoulder, but he was able to play, and he put the game into overtime with a 3-pointer at the end of the fourth.

The lead flipped several times in the first overtime, with Paul’s jumper putting Phoenix ahead 102-101 with 2:26 left. The Suns had two chances in the final minute to add to the lead, and Jokic’s three-point play put Denver up 104-102.

Abdel Nader was fouled on a 3-point attempt from the corner but made just one free throw. Jokic got the rebound and hit two free throws with 8.9 seconds left.

Crowder put the game into a second overtime with a 3-pointer with .7 seconds left.

Bridges had a layup and 3-pointer to put the Suns in front 92-91 with 3:21 left in regulation. The lead traded hands three times, with Paul’s jumper putting Phoenix up 98-95 with 12.7 seconds left. Murray’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent it to overtime.

--Field Level Media