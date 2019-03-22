Ellington scores 23 as Pistons pound Suns

Wayne Ellington scored 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and the visiting Detroit Pistons pulled away from the Phoenix Suns 118-98 on Thursday.

Ellington delivered back-to-back 20-point outings for the first time since 2015. He had 25 points against Cleveland on Monday.

Detroit’s Blake Griffin had 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists despite shooting 4 of 17 from the field. Andre Drummond supplied 16 points and 19 rebounds, and Luke Kennard also scored 16 points to help the Pistons win for the third time in four games.

Reggie Jackson added 14 points for the Pistons, and Ish Smith chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Thon Maker had 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points, and rookie Deandre Ayton contributed 20 points and eight rebounds. Mikal Bridges added 13 points and seven assists.

The Suns were missing two of their rotation players, guard Tyler Johnson (knee) and forward Kelly Oubre (thumb). Oubre is set to undergo season-ending surgery.

Phoenix’s Josh Jackson injured his right ankle in the third quarter and did not return.

Detroit, which outrebounded the Suns 46-35, outscored Phoenix 31-18 in the fourth quarter. The Pistons also turned 19 Suns turnovers in 22 points as they began a stretch of four consecutive road games against Western Conference teams.

Booker reached the 20-point mark by halftime to give Phoenix a 60-58 lead. Ayton scored 14 in the half but also committed three fouls. Ellington led the Pistons with 13 first-half points, while Kennard provided 12.

The Pistons took a 71-66 lead when Griffin found Jackson for an open trey. Ellington drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with under four minutes left in the third quarter to give Detroit an 81-72 lead. The Pistons still led 87-80 heading into the fourth.

Drummond flushed a fastbreak dunk after a Phoenix turnover to make it 93-84. Kennard made a steal and layup to increase the lead to double digits with 9:20 left. Drummond followed with a dunk before a Booker basket ended the Pistons’ run.

When Smith hit a jumper midway through the quarter, Detroit’s lead was up to 106-86.

—Field Level Media