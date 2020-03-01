Balanced Warriors snap skid with rout of Suns

Seven of the eight Golden State Warriors who saw action scored in double figures Saturday night as the injury-riddled club rallied past the host Phoenix Suns 115-99.

Feb 29, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) warms up prior to facing the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie reserve Eric Paschall had a game-high 25 points, and Damion Lee complemented 20 points with a game-high-tying eight assists as the Warriors snapped an eight-game losing streak and earned a split in their four-game season series with the Suns.

The Warriors’ last three wins have all come on the road.

Devin Booker had a team-high 21 points, and Deandre Ayton 20 to go with a game-high-tying nine rebounds for the Suns, who lost both ends of a home back-to-back after falling 113-111 to Detroit on Friday.

The Suns came out blazing against the Warriors, pouring in 41 first-quarter points while taking as much as a 13-point lead.

But Golden State dominated a majority of the final 36 minutes, holding Phoenix to just 58 more points.

None of those 58 came during a six-minute drought in the third period, during which the Warriors turned a 78-74 deficit into a 90-78 lead. Paschall, Dragan Bender and Mychal Mulder had 3-pointers in the 16-0 flurry.

Golden State took a 92-81 lead into the final period, and the Suns never got closer than six.

Bender, playing in his first game in Phoenix after leaving the Suns as a free agent last offseason, contributed 13 points, including three 3-pointers, nine rebounds and three blocks to the Golden State win.

Paschall’s 25 points came on 10-for-16 shooting.

Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 17 points, Mulder 14, Marquese Chriss 11 to go with nine rebounds and three steals and Kevon Looney 10 for the Warriors, who outshot the Suns 47.1 percent to 41.0.

The only Warrior who didn’t score in double figures was starter Juan Toscano-Anderson, who contributed five points, four rebounds and three assists to the win before fouling out.

Mikal Bridges had 15 points, Elie Okobo 14, Dario Saric 11 with nine rebounds and Ricky Rubio six with eight assists for the Suns, who lost for the third straight time to open a six-game homestand.

—Field Level Media