Warriors rally to hand Suns 13th consecutive loss

Stephen Curry saved 10 of his 20 points for a fourth-quarter rally that enabled the Golden State Warriors to overtake the host Phoenix Suns 117-107 Friday night for their 11th consecutive road win.

Feb 8, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix lost its 13th straight despite leading by as many as 17 points in the first quarter and 94-88 after hoop by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 8:35 left in the game.

The Warriors scored the next 13 points, with DeMarcus Cousins contributing two dunks to a flurry that produced a 101-94 lead with 5:46 to go.

The Suns got as close as 101-98 on a Richaun Holmes tip-in with 4:58 to play, but Curry countered with a 3-pointer, and Phoenix never got closer than four again.

After shooting just 2-for-10 in the first three quarters, Curry finished 6-for-17.

The Warriors won for the 14th time in their past 15 games despite losing Draymond Green at the start of the fourth period after he drew his second technical foul.

Green finished with 13 points in 25 minutes.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 25 points, almost half of them coming on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Kevin Durant added 21 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds, while Cousins finished with 18 points.

Curry also found time for a team-high seven assists for Golden State, which shot 50.6 percent from the floor.

Oubre (25 points, 12 rebounds) and Deandre Ayton (23 points, 12 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for Phoenix, which lost its fifth straight home game.

Mikal Bridges (19 points), Josh Jackson (19) and Holmes (10) also scored in double figures for the Suns, who shot 38.6 percent on field-goal attempts.

The Suns stunned the two-time defending champs with a 26-9, game-opening flurry that featured three dunks by Ayton.

The Warriors clawed back to go ahead 41-39 on a Thompson 3-pointer with 6:33 left in the second quarter. Golden State went on to lead 60-53 by half’s end.

The Suns did the rallying in the third quarter, drawing even at 64-all on a free throw by Ayton with 7:49 left in the period.

Phoenix led 85-82 after the third, then began the fourth quarter with a Bridges free throw after Green drew his game-ending second technical between periods.

Green also got whistled for a technical in the first quarter.

—Field Level Media