Paul, Rockets rout Suns

Houston guard Chris Paul had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and six Rockets scored in double figures in an easy 112-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Ryan Anderson and Trevor Ariza scored 18 points apiece for Houston. Clint Capela had 17 points and 16 rebounds for his 21st season double-double for the Rockets, who improved to 5-2 without NBA leading scorer James Harden.

Guard Devin Booker had 27 points and nine assists and TJ Warren had 21 points for the Suns, who had won four of seven since Booker returned from injury.

The Rockets made 15 of 47 3-point attempts (31.9 percent), extending to 37 their NBA record for consecutive games of at least 10 threes.

Anderson and Ariza had four 3-pointers apiece, and Paul, P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon had two apiece. Gordon, who has started in Harden’s absence, scored 14 points but made just 5 of 19 shots from the floor.

Houston had a 53-38 rebounding edge.

Rockets reserves Gerald Green had 12 points and Tucker had six points and nine rebounds. Both are former Suns.

Dragan Bender finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Tyson Chandler grabbed 11 rebounds for Phoenix.

Bender, Booker and Tyler Ulis made 3-pointers as the Suns broke to a 21-10 lead, but the Rockets turned it around with a 37-8 run capped by Anderson’s two free throws for a 47-29 lead with 5:13 remaining in the first half.

Harden has missed the past seven games with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. He has not played since scoring 40 in a 148-142 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on New Year’s Eve.

The Suns played without starting forward Marquese Chriss (hip flexor) and reserves Josh Jackson (hip) and Isaiah Canaan (adductor). Jackson had his first career double-double with 17 points and a season-high 10 rebounds in the Suns’ previous game, a 114-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Houston power forward Nene missed his fifth consecutive game with a knee injury, and center Tarik Black was held out after sustaining an eye abrasion Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

