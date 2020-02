Oubre (39) carries Suns past Westbrook-less Rockets

EditorsNote: Minor fixes throughout

Feb 7, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) strips the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33, and the Phoenix Suns ended a four-game losing streak with a 127-91 rout of the visiting Houston Rockets on Friday night.

The Rockets, playing without star guard Russell Westbrook (rest), had their four-game winning streak end as they posted a season low in points — despite 32 points from James Harden. Houston’s small-ball main lineup lost a game for the first time this month.

Westbrook, who averages 26.7 points per game, was given the night off to rest, a day after he surpassed the 20,000-point mark of his career in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Phoenix made 15 of 31 3-point attempts, seven by Oubre to tie a career high, and four by Booker. Limited to only a five-man bench due to injuries, the Suns nevertheless ended the Rockets’ 13-game winning streak in head-to-head meetings and evened the all-time series at 108 wins for each team.

Phoenix got its first home win over the Rockets since April 2013. The Suns had a huge edge in rebounding, 51-29 for the game.

The Suns took control early, using a 17-4 run over the last four minutes of the first quarter to lead by 20 going into the second. Phoenix put up 46 first-quarter points, matching the season high by any team in a first period this season.

The Rockets rallied in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 57-52 on a Harden layup. Harden had 16 points in the second quarter.

About the only thing that didn’t go right for Oubre was a missed two-handed dunk early in the third quarter. He swished a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the third-quarter buzzer, giving the Suns a 97-73 lead.

The Rockets got as close as only eight points in the second half. Houston made just 29 of 85 field-goal attempts (34.1 percent) while Phoenix hit 43 of 77 (55.8 percent).

—Field Level Media