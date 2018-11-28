Bogdanovic's late three leads Pacers over Suns

Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-104 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

With the game tied at 104 with under a minute to play, Bojan Bogdanovic, the league’s top 3-point shooter, cashed in from the corner to give the Pacers a 107-104 lead.

The Suns freed up Devin Booker, whose 3-point attempt was halfway down before popping out.

Darren Collison was fouled and made two free throws to clinch the game for Indiana with 12 seconds left.

The Suns erased a 13-point, third-period deficit to take an early lead in the fourth quarter on T.J. Warren’s 3-point jumper.

Warren scored nine third-quarter points, and the Suns used a 13-4 run to get back into the game after trailing, 77-64.

Warren finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Deandre Ayton recorded his 12th double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Booker added 20 points and eight assists.

The Pacers were playing the second game of a four-game West Coast swing. After seven players scored in double digits in a 33-point rout of the Utah Jazz on Monday, the Indiana offense was still humming.

Six players scored in double figures, including Collison, who had 11 points and 11 assists.

Doug McDermott finished with 21 points, Myles Turner had 16, Bogdanovic added 15 and Thaddeus Young 13 points.

Sabonis and McDermott each came off the bench and scored 12 second-quarter points to jumpstart the Pacers offense.

After McDermott made his first two shots of the second period to put the Pacers up 32-29, Sabonis scored the next six points for the Pacers for a 38-31 lead.

McDermott made consecutive 3-pointers as Indiana opened up a 46-35 advantage.

Jamal Crawford kept the Suns close with 10 points in the quarter, yet the Pacers still had a 61-54 lead at halftime.

The Pacers were playing without Victor Oladipo, who missed his fifth straight game because of a sore right knee.

