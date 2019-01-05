Clippers stuff Suns, as usual

Marcin Gortat had season highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers extended their head-to-head winning streak over the Phoenix Suns to 11 games with a 121-111 victory on Friday.

Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams scored 21 points each, Tobias Harris and Patrick Beverley each had 16, and Montrezl Harrell scored 15 for the Clippers.

Devin Booker scored 23 points and T.J. Warren had 20 for the Suns, who dropped their fifth game in a row — all five at the start of a season-high, seven-game homestand. Richaun Holmes scored 16 points off the bench, and Mikal Bridges, Jamal Crawford and Josh Jackson finished with 10 points apiece for Phoenix.

Phoenix rookie center Deandre Ayton, who came in averaging 17 points and shooting 60.7 percent from the field, the second-highest field goal percentage by a qualified rookie in NBA history, finished with four points on 2-for-3 shooting. The four points matched his season low, which also came against the Clippers in a Nov. 28 loss.

The Suns trailed by 30 points with 4:21 left in the third quarter, but a 17-3 run got them within striking distance. They cut the deficit to 13 entering the fourth. Bridges scored on a dunk on the first possession of the final period to get the Suns within 11, but that was as close as they would get until the final seconds.

An 11-0 run in the first quarter gave the Clippers their first double-figure lead, and they pushed the advantage to 30-15.

Los Angeles took a 38-19 lead into the second quarter after shooting 15-for-22 in the opening quarter and 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Harris made his first four shots and scored 14 points in the first quarter, while Williams scored eight points.

The Clippers went up by as many as 29 points in the second quarter before taking a 68-44 lead into the break.

The Clippers have won 10 in a row against the Orlando Magic, their opponent on Sunday. The Suns’ homestand continues with a Sunday game against the Charlotte Hornets.

