Ball has big game in Lakers’ win over Suns

PHOENIX -- Lonzo Ball took only six shots in his NBA debut Wednesday night, scored just three points, and the Los Angeles Lakers were blown out by the rival Clippers. So it was time for a reboot on Friday night.

“Last time I took six shots, it didn’t work out too well,” Ball said. “So I figured I would try something else.”

And that’s what Ball was. Something else.

Aggressive and focused, Ball took 27 shots, scored 29 points and barely missed a triple-double in his second NBA game with 11 rebounds and nine assists. And the Lakers needed every bit of it to hold off the Phoenix Suns for a 132-130 win.

”He definitely was being more aggressive,“ Lakers coach Luke Walton said. ”The great thing about him, what we like about him, is that he just plays basketball and he reads (the game).

“He shot so much because of the way they were defending him. If he gets trapped, he’ll make the pass every time. That’s why we think he’s going to be a special player.”

Ball is the first Laker to score 29 points in his first or second career game since at least 1963, bettering the 26 that Magic Johnson scored in his debut in 1979. Ball barely missed becoming the youngest NBA player with a triple-double, 27 days earlier than LeBron James.

“Today I did what I had to do to win. It doesn’t take me long to learn,” he said. “I learned a lot from last game ... it was my first time and people are going to criticize me regardless of what I do.”

The Lakers led by 12 points in the fourth quarter before the Suns pulled within 122-119 on a Tyson Chandler tip-in with 3:22 left. But Ball scored the next three Lakers baskets, all on drives. The third basket put the Lakers up 130-122 with 1:35 left.

“If I see an open lane, I‘m going to go,” Ball said.

Los Angeles still had to hold on for the win. The Suns roared back and got as close as 131-130 on a Devin Booker 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left.

Then Los Angeles’ Brandon Ingram, who scored 25 points, was fouled immediately and made one of two free throws to give Phoenix one more chance.

T.J. Warren had a shot to tie the score with 1.2 seconds left and the Suns down by two. But he missed the first free throw, purposely missed the second, grabbed his own rebound but shot an air ball as time expired.

“T.J. makes those free throws any other time,” Phoenix coach Earl Watson said. “The hustle and fight from (both teams), you’ve got to commend them. But if these two programs are the future of the NBA, there’s no defense in the future. It’s defenseless.”

Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points and Booker had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Warren added 24 for Phoenix, who scored just 76 points in a humiliating 48-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday but nearly matched that total in the first half by taking a 73-70 halftime lead.

“We didn’t get beat by 50 (points), that’s always good,” Booker said. “We came out with energy and fought, but we have a lot to work on. No wins yet, and 132 points is way too many.”

What was Booker’s impression of Ball?

“He’s a good player. We knew that coming into the night,” Booker said. “He does a little bit of everything and gets his team involved.”

The Lakers took control of the game with a 36-point third quarter keyed by a 13-2 run in which Booker was called for a flagrant foul of Corey Brewer of the Lakers and then swapped technical fouls with Larry Nance Jr. after a brief shoving match.

Brook Lopez had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers.

NOTES: Lakers F Luol Deng, who started and played 13 minutes in the 108-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, was inactive. Corey Brewer started in his place. ... The Lakers were without G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who served the second game his two-game NBA suspension. ... Suns C Alex Len, who missed Wednesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with a sprained left ankle, made his season debut. ... The game featured the NBA’s two youngest coaches in Luke Walton of the Lakers (37) and Earl Watson of the Suns (38) and two of the youngest rosters. Phoenix’s average player age is 24.5 and Los Angeles averages 24.8.