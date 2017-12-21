Preview: Grizzlies at Suns

The Phoenix Suns will try to follow up a winning road trip with a rare victory at home when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The Suns, who have lost five in a row at home and are 4-12 in the desert overall, won the first two games of their three-game trip before falling at the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

T.J. Warren scored 22 points in the 108-95 setback but he was 9-for-24 from the floor and Phoenix shot 36.1 percent. The Grizzlies were even worse in that department in a 97-84 loss at Golden State on Wednesday, hitting a season-low 33.3 percent of their shots. Marc Gasol was the lone Memphis player with more than 10 points by finishing with 21, although he didn’t escape the shooting issues in a 5-for-15 effort. It was the 18th loss in the last 20 games for the Grizzlies, who have dropped eight in a row away from home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (9-22): Gasol continues to be the steady figure in the middle of a sinking ship and he fell a rebound shy of his third double-double in the last four games in Wednesday’s loss. The veteran big man is 8-for-13 from 3-point range over the last three games while averaging 21.3 points. Memphis, which has been held below 100 points in five straight contests, returns to Phoenix the day after Christmas to begin a five-game road trip.

ABOUT THE SUNS (11-22): Phoenix won its first two games since signing guard Isaiah Canaan with the NBA’s injury hardship exception, but the Murray State product was unable to provide much of a boost in Wednesday’s loss. Canaan, who averaged 16 points on 60 percent shooting in 27 minutes in the two victories, was 2-for-12 from the floor against the Clippers. Warren was the only Sun to play more than 30 minutes as he shot under 40 percent for the fourth time in a five-game stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns G Devin Booker (groin) is still expected to be out at least another week but reportedly has progressed to doing wind sprints.

2. Grizzlies SG Andrew Harrison is 2-for-10 from the field over the last two games after going 14-for-22 over the previous three.

3. Memphis took all three meetings last season and has won four straight overall.

PREDICTION: Suns 103, Grizzlies 95