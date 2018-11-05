Suns rally to knock off Grizzlies

Devin Booker scored 25 points, including two key jump shots late in the game, as the Phoenix Suns ended a seven-game losing streak with a 102-100 victory Sunday night over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Booker hit a 20-foot jump shot from the left wing with 1.7 seconds remaining over the Grizzlies’ Garrett Temple to give the Suns the lead for good. He also hit an 18-foot jumper from near the top of the key to give Phoenix a 100-98 lead with 29 seconds remaining.

Trevor Ariza scored 16 points and had nine rebounds for the Suns, and Mikal Bridges added 14 off the bench as the Suns won for the first time since defeating the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener.

Shelvin Mack scored 21 points for the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks added 17, both off the bench, as Memphis saw its three-game win streak come to an end. The Grizzlies were trying to win four consecutive games, and consecutive road games, for the first time since March 2017.

MarShon Brooks added another 11 points off the bench for a balanced Memphis attack where five players scored in double digits. Mike Conley scored 12 points and Kyle Anderson added 10 for Memphis.

The Suns were playing without center Tyson Chandler, whose contract was officially bought out by the team earlier Sunday.

The Grizzlies’ three-game win streak started with a 117-96 victory over the Suns on Oct. 27 at Memphis. But Phoenix turned the tables by outscoring Memphis 25-19 in the final quarter.

Phoenix never led by more than five points and trailed for most of the second half until Booker’s jump shot with 29 seconds remaining.

Marc Gasol had eight rebounds but just seven points for the Grizzlies. He did not make his first field goal until 1:05 remaining in the first half, opening the game 0-for-6 from the field.

Ariza registered his 19th consecutive game of double-digit points at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena, a streak that goes back to his playing days with the Houston Rockets.

Memphis forward Omir Casspi played just four minutes because of right knee soreness.

