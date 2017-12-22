Suns survive tussle with Grizzlies

PHOENIX -- TJ Warren scored 27 points and Troy Daniels hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 97-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

The Suns outscored the Grizzlies 18-14 in an ugly fourth quarter, but Phoenix got the basket that counted.

Greg Monroe ran down a missed 3-pointer, turned and found Daniels, a former Grizzlies player, alone in front of the Memphis bench for Phoenix’s 10th 3-pointer of the night.

A Phoenix turnover gave Memphis one final shot to win, but Tyreke Evans missed a 3-point try at the buzzer to give the Grizzlies their 19th loss in the past 21 games.

Daniels finished with 14 points for the Suns (12-22), who have won three of their past four games and won at home for the first time since Nov. 19. The Suns are 6-0 this season when Warren scores at least 25 points in a game.

Evans had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Memphis, which had all five starters score in double figures but has lost nine straight on the road dating to Nov. 7 at Portland.

Memphis (9-23) got off to a quick start, getting 11 first-quarter points from Evans. Brandan Wright capped a 13-2 Grizzlies run with a layup off an Evans feed to make it 21-9 with 4:23 left in the quarter.

However, the Suns closed the first on a 15-4 run and scored the final 10 points of the quarter. Two Warren free throws with five seconds left gave Phoenix its first lead at 26-25 after one.

Phoenix, which came into the game shooting 33 percent from 3-point range, was 6 of 10 in the first half and stretched its lead in the second quarter. Warren had 11 points, eight of them in the final 2:40 beginning with a 3-pointer, and the Suns led 60-51 at halftime.

Phoenix pushed the lead to as many as 12 before Memphis roared back with a 19-4 run late in the third quarter, ending with a Kobi Simmons layup to give the Grizzlies a 78-75 lead with 2:25 left.

Marc Gasol had nine points in the quarter, which ended with Memphis leading 81-79.

Gasol (13 points, 11 rebounds) and JaMychal Green (12, 10) each posted double-doubles for the Grizzlies.

NOTES: Suns G Devin Booker (groin) could be ready to take part in a full practice as early as Sunday, but the chance of him returning for the Dec. 26 rematch with Memphis are remote. The Dec. 29 at the Sacramento Kings appears more realistic. ... Suns C Tyson Chandler took the night off, with Greg Monroe getting the start. ... F Chandler Parsons (illness) and F Brandan Wright (groin) returned to the Memphis lineup. ... Grizzlies C Marc Gasol came into the game as one of two NBA players leading his team in points (593), rebounds (266), assists (125) and blocks (42), joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. ... The Phoenix bench had averaged 54.7 points in the past three games, including 14 points by Isaiah Canaan in his first three games with the team. The Suns’ reserves scored 42 points Thursday, including 14 from G Troy Daniels and 10 from Canaan.