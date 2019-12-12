Grizzlies defeat Suns for second straight win

Dillon Brooks had 27 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 and three 3-pointers as the Memphis Grizzlies built a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and held on for a 115-108 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Dec 11, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and Jae Crowder (99) in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Clarke had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Ja Morant had 13 points — four in the final 43 seconds — and six assists for the Grizzlies, who won their second straight game after losing nine of 11.

Frank Kaminsky had season highs with 24 points and four 3-pointers, Ricky Rubio had 22 points and eight assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns, who were trying to get back to .500 for the first time in three weeks.

Despite shooting poorly, the Suns got to within four points twice in the final two minutes, the first when Aron Baynes hit two free throws with 1:33 remaining to make it 107-103.

Brooks made a pair of free throws to push the lead back to six, and after Baynes made a layup to trim the lead to four, Morant dunked over Baynes to make it 111-105 with 43.4 seconds left. Morant hit two free throws on the next possession with 28.3 seconds left.

The Grizzlies shot 48.8 percent, made 10-of-24 3-pointers and had a 55-44 rebounding advantage. The Suns shot 39.8 percent and made 9-of-34 3-pointers, their second-fewest treys of the season.

Suns leading scorer Devin Booker, playing with his right wrist taped, had 15 points and 10 assists on 6-of-17 shooting.

Morant had 39 points and 13 assists in his last two games after missing the previous four with back spasms. He was 4-of-9 from the floor against the Suns.

The Suns had 29 assists, giving them 29 or more in the last eight games, the longest streak since the Steve Nash team did that in 2007.

