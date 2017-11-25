Pelicans use big first half to squash Suns

PHOENIX -- Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds and DeMarcus Cousin added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans used a 72-point first half to run away from the Phoenix Suns 115-91 on Friday.

Davis and Cousins were a combined 15 of 24 from the floor with 19 rebounds and eight assists.

Jrue Holiday added 18 points for New Orleans, which has won three in a row to match its longest winning streak of the season. The Pelicans are 11-8 this season, their best 19-game start since going 13-6 to open the 2010-11 season.

New Orleans has beaten Phoenix four straight times, and this one wasn’t in doubt for long.

The Pelicans hit 9 of 15 3-pointers during a 72-point first half, taking a 30-point lead at intermission. Darius Miller had three 3-pointers and Davis and Cousins had two each.

TJ Warren scored 18 points and Tyler Ulis had a season-high 17 for the Suns (7-13), who have lost nine of their last 12 games. Devin Booker managed just 13 points, 10 below his average, in 33 minutes on 4-for-12 shooting.

Davis and Cousins came into the game averaging 52.3 points per game as a duo. They didn’t need that kind of production Friday but got right to work against the Suns.

They had 20 of 33 New Orleans points and 12 of 14 rebounds in the first quarter, combining for 11 points during a 15-2 Pelicans run, capped by a 10-foot jumper by Davis that gave New Orleans a 25-15 lead with 3:17 left.

The Pelicans led 33-21 after one quarter and opened the second with a 9-2 run, with a 3-pointer by Miller with 8:47 left stretching the New Orleans lead to 19 at 42-23. Davis capped the 39-point quarter with two baskets in the final 30 seconds to make it 72-42 Pelicans at the half.

New Orleans led by as many as 35 in the third quarter and the Suns never got closer than 25. The Pelicans didn’t make a single 3-pointer in the second half, but it didn’t matter

NOTES: Suns F Jared Dudley returned to the lineup after missing six games with a right knee contusion. ... Phoenix tried to combat New Orleans tandem of F Anthony Davis and C DeMarcus Cousins by starting two centers in Greg Monroe and Tyson Chandler and moving F Marquese Chriss to the bench. ... Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on not worrying too much about matchups: “We try to keep our big guys (Cousins and Davis) on the floor as much as we possibly can. We see a lot of lineups. It might take them a little while but they get it figured out.” ... Suns G Devin Booker and Davis each have seven 30-point games this season, tied for second-most in the NBA with Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee. LeBron James of Cleveland and Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks lead the league with eight each.