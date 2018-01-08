Booker, Bender carry Suns past Thunder

Devin Booker scored 26 points and second-year pro Dragan Bender enjoyed a career night as the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 114-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night in Phoenix.

Bender established career highs of 20 points and six 3-pointers as the Suns improved to 7-5 over their past dozen games. TJ Warren added 23 points and Josh Jackson recorded 17 points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 14th triple-double of the season. Paul George added 19 points and eight rebounds, Steven Adams scored 18 points and Carmelo Anthony tallied 14 points for the Thunder.

Booker was also hot from 3-point range, knocking down five of his 10 tries as Phoenix made 17 of 39 attempts.

Oklahoma City was just 8 of 27 from 3-point range while losing for just the third time in the past 11 games.

The Thunder trailed 93-87 when Patrick Patterson connected on a 3-pointer with 10:35 remaining but Phoenix pulled away with an 11-0 run over the next three minutes.

Bender drained back-to-back 3-pointers, Jackson delivered a dunk and Troy Daniels made three free throws to give the Suns a 104-87 advantage with 7:42 left. Oklahoma City never trailed by fewer than 14 the rest of the way.

A 3-pointer by Booker gave the Suns a 74-60 lead before Oklahoma City answered with a 15-2 run to pull within one with 5:03 left in the third quarter. But Phoenix immediately went on an 11-2 push with Booker draining three free throws with 2:44 remaining to give the Suns an 87-77 edge and the lead was 90-82 entering the fourth quarter.

Warren had 19 first-half points as the Suns took a 62-53 lead into the break.

The Thunder held a six-point lead before Phoenix finished the first quarter with a 12-1 spurt to take a 28-23 advantage.

Oklahoma City was within 50-49 after Westbrook’s layup with 4:32 left in the half but scored just four points the rest of the way. The Suns later used an 8-0 run to take an 11-point lead in the final minute.

