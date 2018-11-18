Thunder pull away, beat Suns for third time

EditorsNote: Beefs up 4th and 5th grafs, changes stats in 10th

Paul George and Steven Adams combined for 13 points in a 17-4 flurry to open the second half as the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away for a 110-100 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

George logged a 32-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Adams went for 26 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Thunder beat the Suns for the third time this season.

TJ Warren had a team-high 23 points for the Suns, who have lost five of their last six.

Oklahoma City led by five after both the first and second quarters, then took command to open the third. George had a 3-pointer among his three hoops in the run, which ended with the Thunder having built a 64-46 lead with 7:06 left in the period.

The Thunder carried a 79-65 lead into the fourth quarter and were up 93-78 with 5:27 remaining. Phoenix closed the gap with an 11-0 run, with Bridges accounting for six points and Warren five.

The closest the Suns would get the rest of the way was trailing by seven points, 106-99, after a Devin Booker free throw with 1:10 remaining. But the Thunder held Phoenix at arm’s length the rest of the way en route to their 10th win in their last 11 games.

George shot just 9-for-22 from the field, but converted all 11 of his free throws.

The Thunder were once again without Russell Westbrook, who sat out his sixth straight game with a sprained ankle.

Dennis Schroder had 15 points and seven assists, Jerami Grant had 14 points and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 12 for Oklahoma City, which was opening a three-game trip.

Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with nine rebounds to go with 21 points, while Devin Booker recorded an 16-point, 12-assist double-double.

Mikal Bridges added 14 points for the Suns, who had opened a two-game homestand with a 20-point win over San Antonio on Wednesday night. Phoenix begins a four-game road trip at Phoenix on Monday.

