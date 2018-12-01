Ross helps Magic put away Suns in 4th

Terrence Ross single-handedly broke open a tight game with three consecutive hoops to open the fourth quarter Friday night, propelling the Orlando Magic to a 99-85 victory over the host Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Vucevic recorded a 25-point, 15-rebound double-double, helping the Magic complete a five-game Western swing with a 2-3 record.

Deandre Ayton had a team-high 19 points for Phoenix, which learned just before the start of the game that standout guard Devin Booker would miss the contest with a toe injury.

After a tight first three quarters that ended with the Magic up 75-71, Ross connected on his three hoops during a stretch of almost four minutes in which the Suns shot 0-for-6, including missing five straight 3-point attempts.

The run pushed the Orlando lead to double figures, and Phoenix never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Ross finished with 21 points.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points, while D.J. Augustin had a team-high six assists to go with 16 points for the Magic, which had lost two in a row by a total of nine points at Golden State and Portland.

Orlando outshot Phoenix 47.6 percent to 40.5.

Jamal Crawford had 18 points and Trevor Ariza 10 for the Suns, while Josh Jackson had a strong all-around game with 10 points and team-highs in rebounds with nine and assists with seven.

The loss was the Suns’ fourth straight overall and seventh in their last eight games. They’ve lost three straight at home.

—Field Level Media