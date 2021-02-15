Devin Booker drops 27 as Suns beat short-handed Magic

Devin Booker followed up on a 36-point performance with a game-high 27-points one day later Sunday night, helping the Phoenix Suns ease away from the injury-plagued and road-weary Orlando Magic 109-90.

Mikal Bridges chipped in with 21 points while Deandre Ayton put up a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double in his head-to-head matchup with Nikola Vucevic as the Suns won their sixth straight.

Vucevic had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who were coming off a hard-fought split at Golden State and Sacramento on Thursday and Friday, respectively, despite suiting up no more than 10 players in either.

Booker hit a layup and a jumper, while Bridges and Frank Kaminsky also scored from close range as the Suns scored the game’s first eight points and never looked back.

Phoenix led by 17 later in the period and by as many as 23 in the second before settling into a 52-35 advantage at halftime.

The second half was never appreciably closer as the Suns, who had to fight hard for a 120-111 home win over Philadelphia on Saturday, were able to empty the bench while still keeping the Magic at more than arm’s length.

Booker shot 10-for-16 from the field while also finding time for six assists.

Backcourt mate Chris Paul complemented Booker with 12 points, six rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

Jae Crowder added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Suns, who improved to 6-0 on their seven-game homestand that will be capped by Tuesday’s visit from the Brooklyn Nets.

Vucevic’s double-double was his third in four games on Orlando’s just completed trip. His only game without one was a 42-point, nine-rebound effort in Friday’s 123-112 win at Sacramento.

Terrence Ross paced the Magic with 23 points, while Dwayne Bacon had 19 and Michael Carter-Williams 14. Mo Bamba was Orlando’s leading rebounder with 11.

The Magic played all eight available players at least 23 minutes.

The Suns outshot the visitors 44.6 percent to 37.1 percent and outscored them 36-18 on 3-pointers. The Magic made just six of their 35 3-point attempts.

--Field Level Media