Embiid pours in 42 as 76ers sink Suns

Joel Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the visiting Philadelphia 76ers past the Phoenix Suns 132-127 on Wednesday.

Ben Simmons scored a season-high 29 points and JJ Redick contributed 27 for the Sixers, who won their second straight on consecutive nights after dispatching the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Embiid, who was questionable due to left knee soreness, registered his league-best 33rd double-double and his league-leading 26th game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Embiid also became the first player to post at least 30 points and 14 rebounds in any half since Carlos Boozer on March 26, 2007, doing so before halftime.

In addition, Embiid reached the 40-point mark for the fifth time in his career.

The Sixers were short-handed without forwards Jimmy Butler and Wilson Chandler, each out due to an upper-respiratory infection.

Devin Booker led the struggling Suns with 37 points while DeAndre Ayton added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Jackson had 16 points.

The Suns, who own the Western Conference’s worst record, lost their fourth consecutive game.

Simmons scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Sixers surged to a 44-32 lead. Booker single-handedly kept the Suns within striking distance by pouring in 17 points.

Embiid was utterly dominant in the second quarter with 18 points. The Sixers pulled ahead 72-49 by the break as the Suns shot just 3 of 23 in the second period.

The Sixers kept the pressure on and went ahead 92-63 on a sweeping right-handed hook shot by Simmons with 5:59 left in the third.

Phoenix made a late push but still trailed 104-87 after three.

The Suns crept within 113-104 with 5:44 remaining when Jackson hit a jump shot, capping a 9-0 run. Embiid answered on the next possession with a clutch three-point play for a 116-104 advantage, giving him 40 points on the night.

The Suns sliced the deficit to six late in the fourth, but Furkan Korkmaz hit a 3-pointer and Embiid added a layup to help seal the tight win.

