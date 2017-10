C Alex Len sat out Wednesday’s opener against Portland because of a left ankle sprain. During the preseason, Len led the NBA in blocks (2.6 per game) and was third in field-goal percentage while averaging almost 15 points per game.

F Jared Dudley sat out Wednesday’s opener because of left foot surgery rehab.He had toe surgery in the offseason. His status for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers remains in limbo.