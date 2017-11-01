FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 2, 2017 / 2:13 AM / in an hour

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Devin Booker reached 30 points for the 22nd time in his career on Tuesday night. Phoenix is 6-16 in those games.

G Mike James is not your typical rookie making plays down the stretch in an NBA game. He scored a career-high 24 points and hit two clutch shots in the final 2:33 as the Phoenix Suns blew an 18-point lead in the third quarter but made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. James reached double figures for the fifth time in seven games. The 27-year-old guard produced the biggest night in the NBA, seven games into his career after spending five years abroad.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
