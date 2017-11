G Eric Bledsoe, who tweeted “I Dont want to be here” the day after the Suns fell to 0-3 and an hour or so before coach Earl Watson was fired and replaced by Triano, is expected to return to workouts with the Suns’ staff at the team’s facility this week. He has not been with the team since that tweet.

C Tyson Chandler posted his first double-double of the season on Friday at New York. He has grabbed 10-plus rebounds in six of his past eight games.