G Troy Daniels had 18 of his 23 points in the second quarter Thursday and tied a franchise record with six 3-pointers.

F Greg Monroe, obtained from the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eric Bledsoe trade on Nov. 7, made his Suns debut Thursday. He started and had 20 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes.

C Tyson Chandler sat out Thursday’s game with an illness.