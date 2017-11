C Alex Len grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with 13 points in Tuesday’s 104-99 victory at Chicago.

F TJ Warren scored 25 points in Tuesday’s 104-99 victory at Chicago.

G Devin Booker scored 33 points in Tuesday’s 104-99 victory at Chicago. Booker returned after missing a game with inflammation in his right big toe, and played 33 minutes.

G Tyler Ulis scored 14 points in Tuesday’s 104-99 victory at Chicago.