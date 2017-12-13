FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 14, 2017 / 5:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F T.J. Warren scored 18 points in Tuesday’s 99-92 loss at Sacramento.

F Dragan Bender told the Arizona Republic on Tuesday he may be able next week to ditch the mask he has worn since mid-November. Bender began wearing the mask after breaking his nose against Chicago on Nov. 19 and told the paper it’s “definitely uncomfortable.”

F Marquese Chriss, a Sacramento native, is averaging 16.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting and 6.3 rebounds in his past four contests against the Kings.

G Tyler Ulis scored 10 points in Tuesday’s 99-92 loss at Sacramento.

C Tyson Chandler recorded seven points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s 99-92 loss at Sacramento.

PG Mike James scored 17 points in 20 minutes of Tuesday’s 99-92 loss at Sacramento.

