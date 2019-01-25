Lillard, Blazers bury Suns

EditorsNote: Fixes ‘break’ typo in 7th graf

Damian Lillard scored 24 points to lead five Portland players in double figures, and the Trail Blazers romped past the host Phoenix Suns 120-106 on Thursday night.

Jake Layman came off the bench to amass 20 points and eight rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won for the fourth time in five games. CJ McCollum added 20 points, Seth Curry 17 and Jusuf Nurkic 16 for Portland. Nurkic had a team-high nine boards.

Devin Booker scored 27 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 for the Suns, who have lost six in a row. Booker is averaging more than 31 points in Phoenix’s past six meetings with the Blazers.

Portland shot 46.8 percent from the field, including 12-of-26 from 3-point range. The Blazers were also 20-of-20 from the free-throw line and won the rebound battle 53-39.

The Blazers have beaten the Suns eight straight times in the series.

Phoenix shot only 40.9 percent from the field, making just 13 of 38 attempts from the 3-point arc.

Lillard scored 15 points to stake Portland to a 56-52 halftime lead. Booker had 22 points for Phoenix at the break.

The Blazers extended the difference to 88-76 after three quarters, then outscored Phoenix 12-6 to start the final period to up the margin to 100-80 on a Layman 3-pointer with 9:51 remaining. The Suns got no closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

Phoenix led 31-30 after one quarter, with Booker scoring 16 points for the Suns. They were still ahead 47-41 with 5:52 to go in the half when Portland went on a 13-1 run to move ahead 54-48. Lillard and Nurkic each had four points in that span.

The Blazers took a four-point lead into intermission after Booker hit the half’s final hoop with 2.3 seconds left.

