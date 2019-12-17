Lillard's three-point play lifts Blazers over Suns

EditorsNote: changes to “111-110” in sixth graf

Dec 16, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony warms up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CJ McCollum had 30 points, and Damian Lillard had 27 points and converted the winning three-point play with 26 seconds remaining as the Portland Trail Blazers overcame a 16-point deficit in a 111-110 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, and Hassan Whiteside had his 18th double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who made 14 of 34 attempts from 3-point range. They had lost three of four overall and had lost six of their previous seven on the road.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 points, Ricky Rubio had his sixth career triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists, and Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky had 17 points apiece for the Suns, who have lost eight of 11.

Portland did not lead until late in the third quarter but was ahead by seven in the fourth quarter before the game tightened.

Lillard appeared to give the Trail Blazers a four-point lead with 33.6 seconds remaining when Aron Baynes was called for goaltending, but the call was overturned after video review and the Suns gained possession, leaving the score 108-106 Blazers.

Oubre hit a 3-pointer on a feed from Rubio and added a free throw when he was fouled on the play for a 110-108 lead with 32 seconds left. Lillard was fouled while making a driving layup with 26 seconds remaining, and his free throw made it 111-110. The Suns played for one shot, and Rubio’s 3-point try from the left wing rimmed out.

Kent Bazemore had 11 points and three 3-pointers for the Blazers, who got four triples from Anthony and three apiece from Lillard and McCollum. Lillard picked up his fourth foul two minutes into the third quarter but did not leave the floor until 33 seconds remained, scoring 12 points in the quarter.

Baynes and Cameron Johnson had 13 points apiece off the bench for the Suns, who had 31 assists but committed a season-high 21 turnovers. The Suns have a franchise-record 10 straight games with at least 29 assists, and Golden State (2016-17) and Philadelphia (2017-18) are the only teams with a similar streak in the last 25 seasons, according to basketball-reference.com.

Suns leading scorer Devin Booker missed his second straight game with a right forearm contusion. Mikal Bridges had eight points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds while making his second straight start in place of Booker.

—Field Level Media