Preview: Spurs at Suns

While there have been conflicting reports about the potential return date of two-time All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, one thing remains the same for the San Antonio Spurs: finding a way to win, even when shorthanded. After finishing off a flawless three-game homestand with a thrilling win over the Boston Celtics on the front end of a back-to-back, the Spurs open a three-game road trip Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.

Reports surfaced early Friday that Leonard, who has missed his team’s first 26 games with right quadriceps tendinopathy, would make his season debut Saturday, but multiple sources later suggested the team is eyeing its next road game instead - Tuesday versus the Dallas Mavericks - as the most likely date. Despite losing Danny Green (left groin tightness) to injury early and playing without Tony Parker late, the Spurs used a 3-pointer from Manu Ginobili with five seconds left to defeat Boston 105-102 for their 14th victory in their last 18 games. “We got to remember we played the best team in the league - best defense in the league - without Kawhi, without Tony in the last few minutes and without Danny in the second half … we are proud of this win,” Ginobili said. The Suns are headed in the opposite direction as San Antonio, dropping 14 of their last 19 following Thursday’s 109-99 setback against the Washington Wizards.

ABOUT THE SPURS (18-8): Green traveled with the team after Friday’s game and is a game-time decision versus the Suns while San Antonio opted to start Bryn Forbes after the break against Boston - and the second-year guard responded with two 3-pointers and a pair of steals over a career-high 35 minutes. Ginobili finished with 11 points in 24 minutes of action to become the fourth player in team history to top 26,000 career minutes, joining Tim Duncan, Parker and David Robinson. LaMarcus Aldridge tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth 20-10 outing of the season after recording only three such games last year, while Pau Gasol had 14 points and 11 boards to remain the only Spur to play and start in every game this season.

ABOUT THE SUNS (9-18): With Devin Booker (24.3 points) expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a left groin strain, Phoenix added swingman Danuel House, who averaged 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 15 games with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League. Rookie Josh Jackson (9.3 points, 21.6 minutes per game) replaced Booker in the lineup Thursday but his role did not change much, as he finished with 10 points in 24 minutes before fouling out. Tyson Chandler (9.8, 13th), who is questionable for Saturday due to a personal matter, and Alex Len (9.0, 16th) each rank inside the top 20 in the league rebounding and form one of three teammate duos exceeding nine boards per game.

1. The Spurs have won 10 of the last 11 meetings.

2. Phoenix owns the longest active 3-point streak in the NBA at 1,085 - 23 shy of matching the league record set by the Mavericks (1999-2012). San Antonio’s active streak of 1,001 ranks second.

3. Although he has yet to play more than 20 minutes, San Antonio is 7-0 with Parker in the lineup since his season debut on Nov. 27.

