Preview: Raptors at Suns

The Toronto Raptors were thriving offensively until one subpar performance sidetracked their season-best, six-game winning streak. The Raptors look to start a new stretch of victories when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in the finale of a four-game road trip.

Toronto averaged 117 points during its winning streak before establishing a season low for points in Monday’s 96-91 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. “It happens,” standout shooting guard DeMar DeRozan told reporters. “We’re going to have nights like that where we miss shots. We made a lot of mistakes in the last couple of minutes of the game.” The Raptors recorded a 126-113 home victory over the Suns on Dec. 5, and that contest was doubly painful for Phoenix as it lost shooting guard Devin Booker to a groin injury. That setback was the beginning of a four-game skid for Phoenix, which suffered a 99-92 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (17-8): DeRozan was limited to 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting against the Clippers after averaging 25.4 points over the previous five games, a stretch that included Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. DeRozan and point guard Kyle Lowry each scored 20 points in last week’s win over the Suns but Lowry has struggled with his shooting since that game, hitting 13-of-44 overall shots and missing all eight 3-point attempts against the Clippers. Center Jonas Valanciunas registered his first double-double since Nov. 7 when he matched season highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds versus Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE SUNS (9-20): Phoenix badly missed Booker in Tuesday’s loss as teams are crowding the other shooters since they don’t have to focus on traps or double teams of the 21-year-old star. Small forward TJ Warren has been trying to pick up the slack but was 9-of-24 shooting while scoring 18 points against the Kings during a contest in which the Suns were 7-of-32 from 3-point range, including 15 misses (of 17) in the second half. “We’ve just got to get better at shooting the 3-ball,” Phoenix coach Jay Triano said afterward. “The game is trending that way and we got to be able to make more than 2-of-17 in a half.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns have won 10 of their past 13 home games versus the Raptors.

2. Rookie Josh Jackson, who is starting in place of Booker, was only 3-of-14 shooting for seven points against the Kings.

3. Toronto SF Norman Powell scored only two points in each of the past two games and has been in single digits in four straight contests after a run of five consecutive double-digit outings.

PREDICTION: Raptors 116, Suns 111