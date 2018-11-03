Raptors move to 8-1 after eclipsing Suns

EditorsNote: Tweaks in 6th graf

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and added five assists as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Phoenix Suns 107-98 Friday night.

Kyle Lowry added 11 points, 12 assists and six rebounds for the Raptors, who have won eight of their first nine games this season. The Suns have lost seven in a row after winning their season opener.

It was the seventh consecutive game in which Lowry has had 10 or more assists, matching a team record. It was his sixth double-double of the season.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Toronto while Serge Ibaka added 14 points and Pascal Siakam had 10.

Leonard left the game and went to the dressing room with 2:42 to play with what was described as a jammed foot.

Isaiah Canaan had 19 points for the Suns, while Deandre Ayton had 17 points and a career-best 18 rebounds. Devin Booker added 18 points, Josh Jackson scored 11 and Trevor Ariza and TJ Warren had 10 apiece.

The Raptors took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter that increased to 16 with 8:30 to play when Norman Powell hit a 3-pointer to complete an 8-0 surge.

Canaan’s 3-pointer trimmed Toronto’s lead to 13 with 4:31 left.

After the Suns led 26-23 after the first quarter, Ryan Anderson’s 3-pointer with 5:39 to play in the second gave the Suns a seven-point lead. The Suns regained a three-point lead on a 3-pointer by Ariza with 44.1 seconds left, and Phoenix led 52-48 at halftime.

Ayton had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix in the first half, and Canaan had 12 points. Leonard led the Raptors with 12 points in the first half.

Toronto took a seven-point lead on 3-pointer by Danny Green with 9:45 to go in the third quarter, capping a 10-0 run.

The Suns responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 61 with 7:53 on Booker’s 18-foot jumper.

The Raptors reeled off an 8-0 surge to take a 69-61 lead with 3:26 to play in the third on OG Anunoby’s dunk.

Fred VanVleet’s 3-pointer bumped the lead to 10 with 2:04 left in the third.

Jackson nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut Toronto’s lead to 77-71 after three quarters.

Booker (hamstring) was back with the Suns after missing three games. Meanwhile, VanVleet (sprained big toe) returned to the Toronto lineup after missing four games, and Anunoby (personal) returned after missing three games.

