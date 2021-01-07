Devin Booker, Suns take down Raptors, 123-115

Devin Booker scored 15 of his 24 points in the third quarter and the Phoenix Suns defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 123-115 on Wednesday night.

Jae Crowder added 21 points for the Suns, who have won six of eight games to start the season.

Pascal Siakam scored a season-best 32 points for the Raptors, who have lost six of their first seven games.

Cameron Johnson added 16 points for the Suns and Dario Saric had 15. Deandre Ayton scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Mikal Bridges chipped in with 13, Chris Paul had 12 points and Cameron Payne had five points and 10 assists.

Kyle Lowry added 24 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors. OG Anunoby had 20 points, Fred VanVleet added 13 points and seven assists and Norman Powell contributed 13.

The Suns took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter and led by 15 on Saric’s 3-pointer with 10:32 to play. Anunoby’s dunk cut the lead to six with 2:34 to play to finish a 9-0 run for Toronto.

Bridges hit two free throws to increase the lead to eight with 53.8 seconds left.

The teams locked arms in a unified circle during the national anthems over the unrest in Washington, D.C.

The Raptors led 25-22 after the first quarter.

When VanVleet hit a shot from beyond the arc in the first quarter, he set a club record of 39 straight games with a 3-pointer.

There were seven lead changes in the second quarter as Phoenix led 58-54 at halftime.

Siakam, who has been struggling this season, had 19 points in the first half for Toronto. Crowder had 15 first-half points for the Suns.

Toronto scored the first six points of the third quarter before Phoenix answered with a 12-0 run, capped by Booker’s 3-pointer to lead by 10 with 8:54 left in the third quarter.

Toronto then reeled off eight straight points to cut the lead to two. Phoenix opened a nine-point lead on Booker’s 3-pointer with 32.2 seconds to go. The Suns led 96-87 after three quarters.

