Raptors erase 17-point deficit, down Suns

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, and the visiting Toronto Raptors rallied past the Phoenix Suns 123-114 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Mar 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the silhouetted beard of Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry added 28 points for the Raptors, who have won six straight meetings with the Suns.

Norman Powell had 26 points for Toronto, Chris Boucher amassed 19 points and a career-best 15 rebounds off the bench, and OG Anunoby contributed 11 points and nine rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Devin Booker scored 22 points and had 10 assists for the Suns, who have lost four straight. Cameron Johnson added 21 points, Ricky Rubio had 16 points and 10 assists, and Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Dario Saric scored 16 points, Mikal Bridges had 12 points, and Jevon Carter scored 11.

The Raptors trailed by 17 points during the second quarter and were behind by seven at halftime before taking a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Suns took a six-point lead on Carter’s layup with 7:59 left in the fourth. The Raptors answered with an 11-2 run to lead by three.

Toronto’s lead was six points when Lowry made two free throws with 4:25 remaining. Rubio cut the gap to one with two free throws with 2:22 left, but Boucher’s 3-pointer got the lead to four, and Toronto pulled away.

Lowry left the game with 1:23 left in the first quarter after taking the elbow of teammate Terence Davis in the left eye on a play beneath the defensive basket. Lowry returned to action during the second quarter.

The Suns led 39-30 after the first quarter. Phoenix opened a 50-33 lead on Johnson’s 3-pointer with 9:08 remaining in the second quarter.

The Raptors pulled within six points on Siakam’s layup with 4:01 to play in the first half. Phoenix led 68-61 at halftime.

Boucher’s block on Booker resulted in a dunk by Siakam that gave the Raptors a one-point lead with 6:49 to play in the third quarter. Siakam’s 3-pointer increased the advantage to five with 3:10 left. Toronto led 87-86 after three quarters.

The Raptors were without Marc Gasol (hamstring), Serge Ibaka (knee) and Fred VanVleet (shoulder).

Phoenix was without Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee).

