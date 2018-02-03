Mitchell scores 40 as Jazz rout Suns

Utah rookie guard Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points and made a season-high seven 3-pointers and Joe Ingles added 16 points in the Jazz’s lopsided 129-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday.

Ricky Rubio had 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds and every starter scored in double figures for the Jazz, who won their second straight blowout after beating Golden State 129-99 on Tuesday.

Ingles made four 3-pointers to extend his hot shooting. He made a career-high six 3-pointers against Golden State and has 16 in the last four games.

Josh Jackson had 20 points and Devin Booker added 18 points and six assists for the Suns), who have lost six of seven and nine of 11.

Dragan Bender had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Suns, who shot 41.4 percent. Bender had scored 25 points in his previous nine games.

The Jazz shot 56.7 percent from the floor after hitting a season-high 58.7 against the Warriors.

Mitchell, who had six assists and five rebounds, hit 14 of 19 from the field and made 7 of 9 threes. He was one point short of his season high. Ingles made 6 of 9 from the floor while making 4 of 6 threes.

Derrick Favors had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Rudy Gobert had 10 points and nine rebonds for the Jazz, who led 84-48 after Mitchell’s sixth 3-pointer midway through the third quarter.

The Jazz have won four in a row and five of six after taking the first game of a four-game road trip.

Booker made all four of his free throw attempts and set a franchise season record by making 60 straight.

Suns forward TJ Warren, averaging 19.8 points a game, tied a season low with four points in 25 minutes.

Mitchell made two 3-pointers and Rubio had six points on a 21-3 run that got the Jazz out to an early 24-8 lead. They never trailed again.

Jazz guard Rodney Hood missed his sixth straight game with a left leg injury.

Suns center Alex Len missed the game with right ankle soreness.

