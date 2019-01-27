McCollum's first triple-double propels Blazers past Hawks

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected name in headline

CJ McCollum notched his first career triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the visiting Atlanta Hawks 120-111 Saturday night.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Trail Blazers, who won for the fifth time in six games. Seth Curry scored a season-high 22 points, while Al-Farouq Aminu had 17, Moe Harkless 16 and Jusuf Nurkic 15.

Trae Young scored 30 points on 11-for-15 shooting to go with eight assists for the Hawks, who have split the first two games of their seven-game road trip. John Collins added 21 points for Atlanta.

Portland guard Damian Lillard sat out the game with a sore left knee.

Collins scored 14 points — on 5-for-5 shooting — and Young 13 in staking Atlanta to a 64-63 halftime lead. McCollum and Aminu had 14 apiece for Portland.

The Blazers outscored the Hawks 22-11 to start the third quarter to go ahead 85-75. Atlanta responded with a 10-3 spurt to draw within 88-85 late in the quarter. Portland carried a 93-90 lead into the final period.

Portland increased its edge to 99-92, but the Hawks closed it to 101-100 on a 3-pointer by Vince Carter with 7:17 to go. The Blazers responded with a 13-0 run — 11 of the points provided by Curry — to put the Hawks away.

Curry bookended a McCollum driving layup with a pair of treys to increase the Blazers’ lead to 109-100 with 4:16 to play. Curry hit a pair at the line, then buried another 3-pointer to make it 114-100 with 2:25 remaining. Atlanta got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Portland opened up a 24-13 lead in the game’s first seven minutes.

Meyers Leonard dunked to extend the lead to 32-19 late in the first quarter, and the Blazers took a 40-30 advantage into the second quarter on 13-for-19 shooting. It was the most points they have scored in a first quarter this season.

Atlanta opened the second quarter on a 22-8 run to go ahead 52-48. The Hawks extended the difference to 59-53 late in the quarter.

—Field Level Media