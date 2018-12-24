Lillard leads Blazers over Mavs in OT

Damian Lillard scored 33 points and dished out seven assists as the Portland Trail Blazers pulled out a 121-118 overtime victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

CJ McCollum added 22 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Trail Blazers, who won for the fourth time in five outings.

Harrison Barnes scored 27 points, and Luka Doncic collected 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks, who lost their sixth straight game.

Doncic’s 3-pointer from the corner as time expired in the fourth quarter tied the score at 107-107 and forced the extra session.

McCollum started the free period with a dunk, and Al-Farouq Aminu followed with a 3-pointer for a 112-107 Portland lead. Barnes scored on a hook to cut it to 112-109, but Maurice Harkless scored on a run-out to increase the Blazers’ advantage to 114-109 with 2:43 left.

Barnes hit a fadeaway to get the Mavs within three, but McCollum’s jumper pushed Portland in front 116-111 with 2:08 to go. DeAndre Jordan dunked a follow shot to cut it to 116-113 with 1:51 to play. Another Jordan dunk got it to 116-115 with 50.2 seconds remaining.

Lillard muscled in a layup to give the Blazers a 118-115 lead with 34.2 seconds left. The Mavericks missed three straight 3-point attempts on their next possession before Lillard made two free throws for a 120-115 advantage with 15.6 seconds to go to wrap things up for the Blazers.

Lillard scored 15 points as Portland assumed a 62-52 lead at halftime. The Blazers shot 54.2 percent from the field and won the rebound battle 27-18. Doncic had 11 points for Dallas.

Portland increased its advantage to 66-52. Dallas used a 17-9 spurt to draw within 75-69 late in the third quarter. The Blazers took an 88-80 lead into the final period.

Lillard scored on a drive to make it 107-104 with 44.2 seconds remaining. Jalen Brunson missed a pair at the line with 2.1 ticks left, but the Blazers knocked the ball out of bounds in the battle for the rebound on the second one with less than a second left.

Doncic took the in-bounds pass and sunk a rainbow three as time expired, forcing overtime.

—Field Level Media