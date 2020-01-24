Doncic (27 points) shines for Mavs in win over Blazers

Luka Doncic was named as an All-Star starter for the first time on Thursday, and the 20-year-old celebrated by posting 27 points and nine assists to lead the

Dallas Mavericks to a 133-125 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers.

Doncic was one of seven Mavericks to score in double digits, with Kristaps Porzingis contributing 20 points, and Jalen Brunson and Seth Curry adding 17 points apiece.

Maxi Kleber scored 15 points while Dorian Finney-Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. tallied 11 points as Dallas won for the fifth time in the past six games.

Damian Lillard made eight 3-pointers and had 47 points and eight assists for Portland as part of a stellar two-game run. He set franchise records of 61 points and 11 3-pointers in Monday’s overtime win against the Golden State Warriors.

Trevor Ariza added a season-best 21 points in his first game with the Trail Blazers after being acquired from the Sacramento Kings.

Gary Trent Jr. made six 3-pointers while scoring 20 points, Carmelo Anthony recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 10 rebounds as Portland lost for the third time in the past four games.

CJ McCollum (ankle) missed his third straight contest for Portland, which shot 50.5 percent from the field and made 21 of 39 shots from 3-point range.

The Mavericks were 22 of 47 from behind the arc and shot 51.6 percent overall.

Dallas led by 15 points at halftime and soon pushed the lead to 25 as Doncic scored on a layup to make it 93-68 with 7:49 left in the third quarter.

But the Mavericks went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes as Portland ripped off 17 straight points. Lillard had 11 during the surge — including three straight 3-pointers — as the Trail Blazers pulled within 93-85 on Anthony’s 3-pointer with 4:23 remaining.

Finney-Smith connected on a 3-pointer with 3:18 left to end the Dallas drought en route to the Mavericks taking a 103-90 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Portland trailed 112-101 after Lillard’s dunk with 7:45 left but Brunson scored five points during a 7-0 run to boost the Dallas lead back to 18 with 6:29 remaining, and the Mavericks cruised to the finish.

Doncic scored 20 first-half points as Dallas led 78-63 at the break. Lillard scored 16 points in the half.

