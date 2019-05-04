Blazers squeeze past Nuggets in 4-OT marathon

CJ McCollum scored 41 points as the Portland Trail Blazers pulled out a 140-137 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets in four overtimes Friday night in the longest NBA playoff game since 1953.

May 3, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (foreground) and guard CJ McCollum (3) participate in a shoot around before game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard added 28 points for the Trail Blazers, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals.

Jamal Murray scored 34 points, and Nikola Jokic collected 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for the Nuggets in a game that featured 24 lead changes.

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday in Portland.

Will Barton split a pair at the line, giving Denver a 134-133 lead with one minute left in the fourth OT, but Rodney Hood’s baseline jumper pushed Portland in front 135-134 with 44.9 seconds to go. Paul Millsap’s layup lifted the Nuggets into a 136-135 advantage with 27.6 seconds to play.

Hood swished a 3-pointer to give the Blazers a 138-136 edge with 17.8 seconds remaining. Jokic made 1 of 2 foul shots to make it 138-137 with 5.6 seconds on the clock.

Portland’s Seth Curry hit a pair at the line for a 140-137 lead with 2.8 ticks left. Denver’s inbounds pass was intercepted, and the game was Portland’s.

At the end of regulation, Lillard scored on a driving layup to give the Blazers a 102-100 edge with 31.6 seconds left.

Barton’s layup tied it again at 102-102 with 28.6 seconds remaining. Portland’s Al-Farouq Aminu missed a 3-point attempt, and it was on to overtime.

In the first overtime, Millsap scored on a jump hook to pull the Nuggets ahead 109-107 with 47.1 seconds to play.

After misses at both ends, McCollum evened the score at 109-109 on a floater with 8.7 ticks left.

After a timeout, Jokic missed a desperation 3-point attempt, forcing a second extra session.

In the second OT, McCollum’s step-back jumper made it 118-116 Portland with 1:26 remaining, but Barton tied it on a layup with 1:03 left.

Neither team scored again, and it was on to a third overtime.

Millsap made it 129-125 on a turnaround jumper with 32.2 seconds remaining in the third extra session.

Slideshow (18 Images)

Lillard scored on a driving layup to trim the difference to 129-127 with 27.3 seconds left. After a Denver turnover, Lillard converted another driving layup to square it at 129-129 with 8.4 ticks left.

Murray’s desperation 3-point try missed as time expired, and a fourth extra session loomed.

—Field Level Media