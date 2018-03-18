Lillard leads Blazers past Pistons for 12th straight win

EditorsNote: rewords second and fourth grafs

Damian Lillard led the way as the Portland Trail Blazers turned back the Detroit Pistons 100-87 to extend their NBA-best win streak to 12 games Saturday night in Portland, Ore.

Lillard collected 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have won nine in a row at Moda Center and 18 of their past 19 home games. CJ McCollum added 16 points for the Blazers, who had all five starters score in double figures.

Andre Drummond scored 18 points and grabbed 22 rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost eight of their past 10 games overall and 15 of the last 16 away from home.

Lillard totaled 12 points, six assists and five rebounds to help stake the Blazers to a 60-45 lead at intermission. Blake Griffin had 10 first-half points for the Pistons en route to 15 for the game.

Detroit was within 70-57 when Zach Collins and Lillard knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers for a 76-57 Portland advantage. It was 80-63 after three quarters.

The Pistons cut the difference to 84-74 on five straight points by Stanley Johnson early in the final period. The Blazers answered with five in a row for a 89-74 lead. Detroit trimmed the margin to 91-82 on a Drummond tip-in with 4:22 to play. Luke Kennard sank a pair at the line to get the Pistons within 91-84 with 3:51 left.

Al-Farouq Aminu’s trey pushed Portland in front 94-84 with 3:39 to go. Lillard followed with a driving layup for a 96-84 lead with 2:40 to play. The Pistons got no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

The Blazers jumped to a 16-9 lead midway through the first quarter as Detroit started 4-for-14 from the field. The Blazers extended the advantage to 26-14. Portland settled for a 31-20 edge after one quarter.

The Pistons closed to within 35-29 early in the second quarter. The Blazers opened it up with a 21-10 run for a 56-39 lead late in the quarter. Portland took a 15-point bulge into halftime.

