March 10, 2018 / 6:17 AM / a day ago

Blazers thrash beat-up Warriors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined for 58 points as the Portland Trail Blazers hammered the Golden State Warriors 125-108 Friday night at Moda Center.

McCollum scored 30 points and Lillard added 28 for the Trail Blazers, who won their ninth straight game.

The Warriors were going without two-time league MVP Stephen Curry, who missed the game after suffering a sprained ankle in Thursday’s 110-107 win over San Antonio.

Kevin Durant poured in 40 points and Klay Thompson added 25 for the Warriors, who saw the end to a seven-game win streak.

The Blazers shot .494 from the field, including 16-for-39 (.410) from 3-point range, and won the rebound battle 46-33. Portland held a huge advantage in bench points, outscoring Golden State’s reserves 47-16.

Lillard scored 15 points and McCollum 13 as Portland took a 61-52 advantage into the half. Durant had 22 points for Golden State.

The Warriors scored the first six points of the third quarter to close to within 61-58. They went ahead 77-73 on a 3-pointer and a long jumper by Durant midway through the quarter. A long 3-pointer by Durant made it 83-77 late in the quarter. The Blazers followed with a 10-0 spurt to carry an 87-83 edge into the final period.

Golden State was within 92-91 when Shabazz Napier converted a four-point play with 8:32 to go. That touched off a 12-2 spurt that gave Portland a 104-93 lead with 6:44 left. Thompson’s 3 brought the Warriors to within 110-103 with 3:33 remaining.

McCollum sank a pair at the line to up Portland’s advantage to 112-103 with 3:16 to play. The Warriors got no closer the rest of the way.

Portland made its first six shots from the field yet led only 15-12 to open the game. The Blazers hiked the lead to 33-24 late in the first quarter, then settled for a 33-27 advantage heading into the second quarter despite 14 points by Durant. Portland had a 16-3 edge on the boards in the opening period.

The Blazers scored the first eight points of the second quarter to go ahead 41-27. Golden State got to within 52-50 on a layup by Kevon Looney late in the quarter. Portland outscored the Blazers 9-2 from there to take a nine-point lead into intermission.

Besides Curry, Golden State was without forwards Andre Iguodala (wrist), Jordan Bell (ankle) and David West (arm) and guard Patrick McCaw (wrist).

—Field Level Media

