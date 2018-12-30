Warriors beat Blazers behind Thompson's 32

Klay Thompson scored 32 points and Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant added 25 apiece as the visiting Golden State Warriors downed the Portland Trail Blazers 115-105 Saturday night.

Damian Lillard put in 40 points for the Trail Blazers, who beat the Warriors 110-109 in overtime two nights earlier. Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Portland.

Golden State’s Andre Iguodala was assessed a technical foul and ejected for throwing the ball into the stands after time expired in the first half.

Thompson scored 17 points and Curry and Durant both added 14 as Golden State mounted a 58-50 lead at halftime. Lillard had 15 points and Nurkic 13 points and seven rebounds for Portland at the break.

Golden State led 83-73 when the Blazers scored five straight points to draw within 83-78 late in the third quarter. The Warriors responded with a 10-0 run to go back ahead 93-78. Golden State carried a 93-83 edge into the final period.

Portland was within 95-87 when Golden State’s Jonas Jerebko sank a 3-pointer to make it 98-87 with 7:31 left. CJ McCollum hit a floater to make the score 100-89, but Thompson scored five straight points to make it 105-89 with 5:04 to play.

The Blazers came back with a 9-0 run - five of the points provided by Lillard - to cut the deficit to 105-98 with 2:56 remaining. Durant sank a baseline jumper to lift the Warriors to a 107-98 lead, but Al-Farouq Aminu sank a pair of foul shots to make it 107-100 with 2:23 left.

Curry scored three points - on a jumper and a free throw - to up Golden State’s advantage to 110-100 with 1:49 to go. The Blazers got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

In the first quarter, Lillard’s 3-point shot gave Portland a 20-16 lead. Golden State used a 10-0 run to go ahead 26-20. The Warriors, with 12-for-21 shooting, took a 30-27 advantage into the second quarter despite 15 points by Lillard.

Golden State scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to jump in front 40-27. It was 56-38 after a Thompson 3-pointer. The Blazers finished the half with a 12-2 spurt to draw within eight points at the half.

